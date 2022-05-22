Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.87. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

