Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,053. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

