Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,966. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

