Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,717,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

