Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ACU opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

