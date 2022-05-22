ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Cap of $227,966.79

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. ACoconut has a total market cap of $227,966.79 and $28,682.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.