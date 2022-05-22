Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Position Trimmed by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

