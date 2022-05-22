Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Boosted by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,578 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.4% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $90,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Adobe by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,196,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $678,760,000 after purchasing an additional 305,752 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 92,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,611,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,048,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41,644 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.09. 3,430,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.67.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

