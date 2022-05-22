Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.