Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 3.7% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.56. 15,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 214,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$93.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.