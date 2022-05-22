Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 3,593 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

