Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,801 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Enviva alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 11,200 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,404.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

NYSE EVA opened at $74.36 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

About Enviva (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.