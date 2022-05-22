Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,122,000. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

