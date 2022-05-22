Advisor Resource Council Invests $359,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $775.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,040.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,131.60. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 211.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

