Advisor Resource Council Invests $452,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,123,000 after buying an additional 1,459,796 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,221,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after buying an additional 1,373,448 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,130,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,435,000 after buying an additional 922,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 117.47%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

