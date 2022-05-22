Advisor Resource Council Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 279,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,714,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 67,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 153,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 76,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000.

QUAL opened at $115.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

