Advisor Resource Council Makes New $389,000 Investment in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

