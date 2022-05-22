Advisor Resource Council Makes New $405,000 Investment in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

