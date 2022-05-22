Advisor Resource Council Makes New $478,000 Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVT opened at $14.73 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

