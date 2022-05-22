Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 586,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

HDMV opened at $29.65 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $32.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.