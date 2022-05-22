Aeternity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $494,403.00 (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $28.35 million and approximately $494,403.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 400,703,120 coins and its circulating supply is 354,882,176 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

