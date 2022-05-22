Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

