Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.49.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.