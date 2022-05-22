Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Position in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 206,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77. LianBio has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. Equities research analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

