Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,547 shares during the period. Morphic accounts for about 6.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Morphic worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.44. 242,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,501. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $858.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

