Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 271,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000. Repare Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 99,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,874. The stock has a market cap of $353.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares in the company, valued at $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.