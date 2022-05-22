Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 84,772 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,812,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,720. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

