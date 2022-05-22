Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 32,030 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,030 shares during the period. BELLUS Health comprises about 1.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of BELLUS Health worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 208,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 101,851 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 550,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $880.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

