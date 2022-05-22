AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

SDY opened at $121.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.39.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

