AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Invests $265,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

