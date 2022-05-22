AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Invests $453,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,150,000 after purchasing an additional 380,203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

