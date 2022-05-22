AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VNQ stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

