AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,126,000.

TIP stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

