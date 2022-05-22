AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Takes $570,000 Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,281 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,675,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,876,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,641.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GDYN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

