AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 0.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.85. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

