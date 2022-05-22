AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Takes Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up about 1.1% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,512,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $29.08 on Friday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22.

