Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.