Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127,510 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.90% of Agilent Technologies worth $430,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,135. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

