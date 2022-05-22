AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $14.61 Average PT from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,549,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.05. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

