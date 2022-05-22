Aion (AION) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $17.24 million and $3.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,115.24 or 0.99933340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00197452 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00086979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00126624 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00237139 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

