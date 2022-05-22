Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.54.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark lowered their target price on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 over the last three months.

TSE AC traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,353. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.79. The firm has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

