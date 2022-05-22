Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,094 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 4.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Airbnb worth $92,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Airbnb by 39.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,961,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,268. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.45 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.