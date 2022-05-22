Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 29,989 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $31,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $12.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.85. 1,365,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.12. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

