Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.62. The stock had a trading volume of 821,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,538. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.51 and its 200 day moving average is $340.07.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

