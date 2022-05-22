Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 116,552 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,844 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $25,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $5,770,889. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

