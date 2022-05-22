Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 77,236 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 551.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded down $7.13 on Friday, reaching $136.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.04. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,492,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,126 shares of company stock worth $42,625,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

