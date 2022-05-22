Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 453.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 395,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of LKQ worth $28,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 112,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 3,006,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,567. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

