Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,205 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $35,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,419. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average is $237.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

