Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $19.91 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,846,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,821. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.22.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

