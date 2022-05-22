Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $32.02 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $32,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,405,000 after buying an additional 895,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 560,532 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

FTS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 743,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

