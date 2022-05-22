Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 72,649 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,649 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,428,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $191.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.42 and a 200-day moving average of $238.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.41 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

